Janhvi Kapoor reminds us of Sridevi's evergreen elegance in two gorgeous sarees, sleeveless blouse for Mili promotions

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been promoting her upcoming film, Mili, in full swing. Recently, Janhvi visited Delhi to promote Mili, and today the star jetted off to Hyderabad to attend events for the movie. For Hyderabad, Janhvi draped herself in a beauteous Kanjeevaram silk saree and sleeveless blouse. She had donned a floral sequinned saree and a strappy blouse for Delhi. Janhvi served vintage glamour in the six yards and reminded us of Sridevi's evergreen elegance. The pictures will surely leave you weak in the knees.

Janhvi Kapoor reminds us of Sridevi's evergreen elegance

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures of herself dressed in a blue silk saree and blouse set for promoting Mili in Hyderabad. Earlier, her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, shared photos of Janhvi posing in a green floral saree and a sequinned blouse. While Janhvi captioned her post, "I am very happy to be in Hyderabad, thank you for your love #Mili," her stylist wrote, "Of sequinned blouses and gorgeous prints." The star's elegance in the six yards was a stark reminder of her late mother, Sridevi's sartorial prowess. Check out the pictures here. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor teams floral saree with bralette for Mili promotions: Pics, videos)

Regarding Janhvi Kapoor's silk saree, it comes in a navy blue shade. The Kanjeevaram silk drape features silver brocade embroidery and broad patti borders, draped in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A sleeveless blouse with a deep U-neckline and a backless detail rounded off the look.

Janhvi accessorised the traditional ensemble with Kundan and gold jhumkis adorned with emerald beads. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with white gajra, black winged eyeliner, a dainty bindi, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, nude lip shade, contouring, and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

The second photoshoot shows Janhvi in a green floral printed saree featuring sequin embellishments and an embroidered patti border. She completed the georgette drape with a strappy golden blouse decked in gold reflective sequins.

Janhvi styled the six yards with statement jhumkis matching her attire's golden and green hues. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open curvy tresses, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy berry-toned lips, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter for the glam.

Which saree do you like the most?