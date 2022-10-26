Janhvi Kapoor is a glamorous diva in figure-hugging sultry red gown for Mili promotions: Check out latest pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Mili with co-star Sunny Kaushal. Janhvi's sartorial choices for the same have been nothing less than impeccable. Last night, the actor stepped out in Mumbai to promote the movie after celebrating Diwali with the Kapoor family and friends at a party hosted by her sisters, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. She chose a sultry figure-hugging gown for the occasion, and today, she dropped pictures of herself on Instagram dressed in the same ensemble. The images will leave you swooning over Janhvi's glam look. Check them out below.

Janhvi Kapoor is a sultry diva in a figure-hugging red dress

On Tuesday night, Janhvi Kapoor promoted her film Mili in Mumbai. Today, on October 26, Janhvi posted pictures of herself on Instagram, dressed in the red ensemble she wore for the promotional event. "#Mili promotions day 7. In theatres November 4," Janhvi captioned her post. It shows the star serving glamour and class in the red gown, accentuating her enviable frame. If you loved the actor's look, it should definitely be on your must-have party wardrobe list. See Janhvi's pictures here. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor looks like an apsara in silver saree and deep-neck blouse for Diwali: All pics inside)

Janhvi Kapoor's sleeveless hot red ensemble features a strappy halter neckline flaunting her decolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette, a floor-sweeping hem length, backless detail, and a back slit. The star reminded us of old Hollywood glamour with the look, and we loved it.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing the dress to be the highlight. The star chose embellished high heels, dainty pearl-adorned earrings, and a dainty ring.

Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures in a sultry red dress. (Instagram)

Lastly, side-parted open wavy tresses, bold red lip shade, black winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, Mili is produced by Janhvi Kapoor's dad Boney Kapoor, marking their first project together. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 4 and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.