Janhvi Kapoor looks like an apsara in silver saree and deep-neck blouse for Diwali: All pics inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was among a host of celebrities who made an appearance at Amritpal Singh Bindra's grand Diwali festivities last night. Apart from Janhvi, the affair saw stars like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor in attendance. All the celebs wore trendy ethnic ensembles for the party. However, Janhvi Kapoor won our hearts in a silver saree, looking like a total apsara, and we are obsessed with her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looks like an apsara in a silver saree

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a silver saree from the shelves of the clothing label Itrh. Janhvi wore the saree from the photoshoot for attending Amritpal Singh Bindra's star-studded Diwali bash last night. The Mili actor scored full marks with this sartorial pick that transformed her into an apsara. If you loved Janhvi's look, then you are not alone. We are smitten by it too. It is a perfect choice for the upcoming wedding season or for attending a cocktail party. Check out the post below.

Regarding Janhvi's saree, the six yards come in a pretty silver shade and figure-hugging mesh fabric accentuating Janhvi's enviable curves. She draped the ensemble in traditional style, pleating the pallu to show off her toned midriff. A sleeveless sequinned blouse - with a plunging neckline and cropped hem - completed the outfit.



For the glam picks, Janhvi chose mauve lip shade, smoky pink eye shadow, bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter. A pair of embellished silver dangling earrings and high heels added the final touch.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. The images also featured Karan Johar and Ananya Panday and showed them having fun at the Diwali party. "Happy Diwali. Love, light and prosperity to all," Sara captioned the post. Check it out here.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mili. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 4 and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.