Janhvi Kapoor in mini bodycon dress and blazer serves a jaw-dropping party look at Mili promotions with Sunny Kaushal

The promotions of the upcoming film Mili are going on in full swing, and the leading lady - Janhvi Kapoor - is pulling out her best sartorial numbers during all the events. The star launched the trailer of Mili a few weeks ago, dressed in a dreamy red saree, with her dad and producer, Boney Kapoor, and co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. And recently, she attended another promotional event with Sunny Kaushal and chose a mini dress for the same. The star aced the fashion game in the ensemble by teaming it with an oversized blazer, serving the perfect fall-weather party look. Keep scrolling to find out what Janhvi wore.

Janhvi Kapoor aces the fashion game for Mili promotions

On Friday evening, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai with Sunny Kaushal to promote her upcoming film Mili. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi and Sunny at the event. The two stars posed together in stylish outfits, and soon, their pictures and videos started circulating on social media. While Janhvi chose a faux leather bodycon mini dress and an oversized blazer for the outing, Sunny opted for a quirky look in an oversized shirt and printed pants. Check out their pictures below. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, stars wear ethnic looks at Manish Malhotra-Diwali bash)

Janhvi Kapoor promotes her film Mili in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the promotional look, Janhvi chose a chocolate brown-coloured mini dress. It comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline with an attached strap going around the neck, a fitted bust, gathered details all over, a figure-hugging fit to accentuate the curves, and a mini hem length flaunting Janhvi's legs.

Janhvi completed the outfit by layering an oversized mauve-coloured blazer over the dress. It has full-length sleeves, side pockets, an open front, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, and loose fitting.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal pose during Mili promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

For the accessories, Janhvi chose wine-red strappy embellished pumps, gold hoop earrings, and an emerald stone ring. Lastly, for the glam, she picked open centre-parted wavy hair, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal looked uber-cool in an oversized black shirt with full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, and a button-up front. He completed his outfit with abstract printed pants, black and tan strappy sandals, rings and a sleek chain, quirky sunglasses, a side-parted hairdo, and a trimmed beard.

Mili will hit theatres on November 4.