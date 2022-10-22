Janhvi Kapoor serves a bombshell avatar in all-black outfit with Sunny Kaushal at Mili promotions: See pics inside

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal stepped out in Mumbai today to promote their upcoming film Mili also starring Manoj Pahwa. The two stars coordinated their promotional looks for the events in black-toned outfits. While 'Mili' Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a head-to-toe black attire, Sunny complemented her in a monochrome baggy-fit ensemble. The paparazzi clicked the two stars together and posted the clicks on social media. While we loved Sunny's uber-cool choice for the occasion, we cannot take our eyes off Janhvi's bombshell avatar. You will love it too.

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a bombshell for Mili promotions

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal, who are starring together for the first time in Mili, stepped out in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film. The two actors donned stylish black-toned outfits for the occasion and posed for the paparazzi together. While Janhvi chose a black corset and fitted straight pants set for the promotional event, Sunny wore an abstract printed oversized shirt with baggy denim pants. He complemented Janhvi's bombshell avatar with his uber-cool and quirky style. Check out their pictures from the event below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's pics in a figure-hugging dress will leave you weak in the knees)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal pose for paparazzi during Mili promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding Janhvi Kapoor's all-black fit, it features a corset top and black pants. The satin-silk corset top has broad straps, a wide square neckline flaunting her decolletage, fitted bust, boning on the midriff, and fitted silhouette highlighting her figure. Black-coloured high-rise pants with a fitted waist and flared hem completed Janhvi's outfit.

Janhvi accessorised her all-black ensemble with black pointed high-heel pumps, gold statement rings, rectangle-shaped earrings, and black-tinted futuristic sunglasses. Lastly, she chose a sleek ponytail, darkened brows, nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Janhvi Kapoor in a black corset and pants set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal wore an oversized white shirt adorned with black and grey abstract patterns and featuring front button closures, pulled-back sleeves, frayed collars, and longer hem length. Loose-fitted black denim pants with a front slit and contrast lining completed his outfit.

Sunny Kaushal looks dapper in an oversized outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Sunny chose white sneakers, a metal watch, a sleek chain, tinted sunglasses, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted pulled-back hairstyle to give a finishing touch to his promotional outfit.

Mili will be releasing in the theatres on November 4.