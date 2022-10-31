Janhvi Kapoor in strapless blouse, saree looks like she walked straight out of heaven: Pics, video from Mili promotions

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mili. Yesterday, Janhvi stepped out in Mumbai to attend a promotional event for the movie with her dad and the film's producer, Boney Kapoor. The father-daughter duo arrived together at the occasion and posed for the paparazzi. Janhvi chose an embellished ivory saree with a strapless blouse and looked like she had walked straight out of heaven. The dreamy look transformed the actor into an apsara. Scroll ahead to check out snippets from the promotional event.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili in a breathtaking ivory saree

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor promoted her much-anticipated upcoming film, Mili, dressed in an ethereal traditional avatar. The star draped herself in an ivory saree with a strapless blouse and posed for the paparazzi. The georgette saree and embellished bralette-style choli which Janhvi chose for the promotional event are from the shelves of the clothing label Atelier Amreen Sandhu. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, known for working with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor and more, styled Janhvi for the promotions. Check out Janhvi's photos and videos below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks like apsara in silver saree and deep-neck blouse for Diwali)

Regarding the design details of Janhvi's traditional attire, the georgette saree comes in a pristine ivory shade. It is decorated with silver sequin work and matching embroidered borders. The actor pleated the pallu on the shoulder and wore the saree in a traditional draping style to round it all off.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi wore the six yards with a strapless heavily-embellished silver blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped midriff-revealing hem. Shimmering dangling earrings, side-parted open wavy tresses, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor wears an ivory saree and strapless blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the design details of Janhvi's traditional attire, the georgette saree comes in a pristine ivory shade. It is decorated with silver sequin work and matching embroidered borders. The actor pleated the pallu on the shoulder and wore the saree in a traditional draping style to round it all off.

Janhvi wore the six yards with a strapless heavily-embellished silver blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped midriff-revealing hem. Shimmering dangling earrings, side-parted open wavy tresses, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's saree and blouse set is a perfect festive or wedding look and should be on your mood board. You can wear the attire for attending day wedding festivities, cocktail parties and even a lowkey puja at your home. The versatile look is perfect for any occasion. You can style it like Janhvi or add your twist with a messy bun and bold makeup picks.

Mili is set to release in theatres on November 4.