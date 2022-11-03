Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar enjoying chai and rusk on the roadside is too relatable to miss

Sachin Tendulkar enjoying chai and rusk on the roadside is too relatable to miss

trending
Published on Nov 03, 2022 09:44 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared a reel where he was seen having chai and rusk on the roadside.

Sachin Tendulkar shared about his roadtrip.(Getty)
Sachin Tendulkar shared about his roadtrip.(Getty)
ByVrinda Jain

The whole thought of a road trip conjures up images of cosy window seats, a cool breeze, and some good songs. However, a road trip just doesn't seem complete without the required dhaba stops. These rest spots along the highway have a special charm that one must visit and have all sorts of delicious desi foods. And it seems like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also enjoying the charms of roadside dhabas.

In one of his most recent reels, we saw him stopping for a cup of chai and rusk while on a road trip. He mentions being on the Belgaum-Goa highway in the video. He then offers it to his son after explaining what rusk is. After that, the camera turns to his son Arjun, who is hiding behind the car door and declining the offer. Towards the end of the short clip, Tendulkar can be seen clicking a selfie with the dhaba owner and meeting the local people in the area.

Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar enjoying the roadside chai-rusk here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since then, it has been viewed 5.6 million times and has 935,000 likes. Many people even commented on his post. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "The greatest cricketer of all time!! and such humbleness!" Another person said, "That tea seller is definitely someone special. God Himself came at his place for a Tea." A third person added, "Real happiness is in normal life. Good thing, sir."

Story Saved
