Afternoon brief: NIA arrests ‘active ISIS member' from Delhi ahead of I-Day, and all the latest news

NIA arrests ‘active ISIS member' from Delhi ahead of Independence Day

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused for allegedly being involved in the activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) module case, after conducting searches at Batla House in New Delhi, the NIA said on Sunday. Read more

Salman Khurshid's reply to row over his 'I am here to save my neta' comment

As senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's video saying 'I am here to save my neta, my neta saves me' went viral with the BJP attacking the Congress over the August 5 protest, the Congress leader on Saturday said the BJP has very bad advocates on Twitter who 'give away the nervousness of their clients'. Read more

Mob thrashes petrol pump staff as anger spills across Bangladesh over fuel hike

Massive protests in Bangladesh after the Sheikh Hasina government hiked fuel prices by up to 51.7%, the highest since its Independence. Watch here

'Dekh, do game kharaab hone se…': Avesh Khan reveals Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid's message after brilliant spell vs WI

India pacer Avesh Khan banished the ghosts of his performances in the last few matches by producing a fine spell of fast bowling on Saturday against West Indies in the 4th T20I in Florida. Read more

Sridevi told Janhvi Kapoor people will compare her 300 films with her first but 'naam toh roshan karna padega'

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her late mother Sridevi in a new interview. Janhvi said that Sridevi told her that people will compare Janhvi with her and that she needs to be ‘tough’ to enter the film industry. Read more

Ayurveda expert on easy tips to improve eye health

Woke up with blurry, watery or dry eyes? It could be sign of an eye infection. Read more

