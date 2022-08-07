Home / India News / Salman Khurshid's reply to row over his 'I am here to save my neta' comment

Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:36 PM IST
Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday said he was to save his leader who saves him. The comment led to a row as BJP leaders questioned whether the Congress's August 5 protest was not to ‘save democracy’ but to ‘save neta’. 
The video of Salman Khurshid saying he was protesting to ‘save’ his ‘neta’ went viral as BJP attacked the Congress latching on the the comment.&nbsp;
As senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's video saying 'I am here to save my neta, my neta saves me' went viral with the BJP attacking the Congress over the August 5 protest, the Congress leader on Saturday said the BJP has very bad advocates on Twitter who 'give away the nervousness of their clients'. "The idea of movement is symbolised by leadership. We will defend with all might," Salman Khurshid tweeted. The Congress' protest on Friday became a massive political flashpoint as BJP alleged that the Congress chose August 5 as their day of protest as it was the anniversary of the foundation stone laying of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The black dress of Congress leaders in Parliament also came under fire. Also Read: Adhir Ranjan's 'Raavan' jibe after Amit Shah linked Cong protests to Ram temple

The Congress protest was against price rise, unemployment but as the BJP leaders on Friday claimed that the Congress leaders were protesting to save the Gandhi family, Salman Khurshid said, "Why would I come to save the family, I would come to save my 'neta', my 'neta' saves me. If they make that the definition of the family, then I have no problem."

The video went viral as the BJP leaders latched on to his remarks and questioned the real agenda of Congress' protest. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted the video and said, "But were we not told that Congress is protesting to 'save democracy'?"

"It is not about saving India but saving Parivar & saving Bhrashtacharis (corrupt). You save me & I save you! Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

On Friday, several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained. Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress leaders protested on August 5 wearing black clothes because they wanted to "give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics" on a day PM Modi laid the foundation of the Ram temple at Ayodhya two years ago.

