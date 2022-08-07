Salman Khurshid's reply to row over his 'I am here to save my neta' comment

As senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's video saying 'I am here to save my neta, my neta saves me' went viral with the BJP attacking the Congress over the August 5 protest, the Congress leader on Saturday said the BJP has very bad advocates on Twitter who 'give away the nervousness of their clients'. "The idea of movement is symbolised by leadership. We will defend with all might," Salman Khurshid tweeted. The Congress' protest on Friday became a massive political flashpoint as BJP alleged that the Congress chose August 5 as their day of protest as it was the anniversary of the foundation stone laying of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The black dress of Congress leaders in Parliament also came under fire. Also Read: Adhir Ranjan's 'Raavan' jibe after Amit Shah linked Cong protests to Ram temple

BJP has very bad advocates on the Twitter who give away the nervousness of their clients. Look at the substance of our cry in the streets and tell why attempts to stifle it. The idea of movement is symbolised by leadership. We wii defend with all might. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) August 6, 2022

The Congress protest was against price rise, unemployment but as the BJP leaders on Friday claimed that the Congress leaders were protesting to save the Gandhi family, Salman Khurshid said, "Why would I come to save the family, I would come to save my 'neta', my 'neta' saves me. If they make that the definition of the family, then I have no problem."

“I am here to save my neta... my neta saves me”, says senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.



But were we not told that Congress is protesting to ‘save democracy’? pic.twitter.com/fjvk9UqxS9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 5, 2022

The video went viral as the BJP leaders latched on to his remarks and questioned the real agenda of Congress' protest. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted the video and said, "But were we not told that Congress is protesting to 'save democracy'?"

"It is not about saving India but saving Parivar & saving Bhrashtacharis (corrupt). You save me & I save you! Bhrashtachar Bachao Andolan," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

On Friday, several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained. Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Congress leaders protested on August 5 wearing black clothes because they wanted to "give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics" on a day PM Modi laid the foundation of the Ram temple at Ayodhya two years ago.

