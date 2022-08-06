Adhir Ranjan's 'Raavan' jibe after Amit Shah linked Cong protests to Ram temple

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah for linking the party's protests to the Ram temple foundation day, alleging that the BJP was trying to divert the attention of common people by resorting to their only weapon 'Ram'.

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment with a host of them, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, being detained by police amid dramatic standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Shah linked Congress leaders' protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day in 2020.

Reacting to Shah's comments, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury the party was protesting against “astronomical price hike and unprecedented rate of unemployment which can't be tolerated by them (BJP).

“In the name of 'Ram', this government has been worshipping 'Raavan'. People are afflicted under their rule. The Congress has exposed this government as anti-people and pro-corporate,” news agency ANI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that it was a desperate attempt by the government to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home," he tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said fighting against the burden of inflation falling on the poor and the middle class across the country is the path shown by Lord Ram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON