Sridevi told Janhvi Kapoor people will compare her 300 films with her first but 'naam toh roshan karna padega'

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her late mother Sridevi in a new interview. Janhvi said that Sridevi told her that people will compare Janhvi with her and that she needs to be ‘tough’ to enter the film industry. Janhvi said that she wants her career to work so that she can make Sridevi proud. Also Read: When Sridevi said she wasn't in favour of Janhvi Kapoor's film career: 'Would give me greater joy to see her married'

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she attended a family function. Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

In an interview with ETimes, Janhvi recalled Sridevi's reaction to her acting career. Janhvi said that Sridevi told her that life in Bollywood is not comfortable and that Janhvi is ‘too naïve and soft-hearted’ for the industry.

Janhvi said, "She told me, 'You get carried away. You get hurt too much. You have to be tough in a different way to survive here and I don’t want you to become like that. I don’t want to deal with all of that.’ She was protective of me and she said, ‘People will compare my 300 films with your first film. How will you deal with that?’ I knew that it would be very tough but I knew that if I don’t act then I would be sad my entire life."

When asked if people actually compare her films to Sridevi's, Janhvi said, “Yes, of course. People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don’t know about anything else but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can’t leave it like that.”

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Janhvi will be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She also has Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

