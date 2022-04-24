Afternoon brief: Ola recalls 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers after fire incidents reported and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ola recalls 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers after fire incidents reported

Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement. Read More

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi tests GK on museums. Do you know the answers?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tested general knowldge on country's museums as he addressed the latest edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' Read More

'I don't think it's my comeback anyway': Hardik Pandya reacts to talks about his potential India return

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in brilliant form since the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League. Read More

Shehnaaz Gill is effortless queen in colourful one-shoulder dress for magical photoshoot: Check out pics

Actor and reality show star Shehnaaz Gill is causing a storm on the internet, once again, by sharing pictures from a new photoshoot, and her fans cannot keep calm. Read More

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first pic together from Balika Vadhu screen test 18 years ago is finally revealed

Actor Alia Bhatt had given a screen test at 11 years old for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Balika Vadhu with Ranbir Kapoor, who was around 20 years old at the time. Read More

Ola electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker Ola Electri has issued a recall for 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON