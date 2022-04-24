Shehnaaz Gill is effortless queen in colourful one-shoulder dress for magical photoshoot: Check out pics

Actor and reality show star Shehnaaz Gill is causing a storm on the internet, once again, by sharing pictures from a new photoshoot, and her fans cannot keep calm. On Saturday, the star posted several photos on her Instagram page that showed her casting a spell with her gorgeous look. It showed her striking poses for the camera, dressed in a colourful one-shoulder gown. Celebrity stylist Ken Ferns styled Shehnaaz's look. Shehnaaz captioned her post, "Paint the Sky...Make it yours." Scroll ahead to see Shehnaaz's photos and know more details.

Shehnaaz's look for the photoshoot features the star in a colourful one-shoulder ensemble. It comes adorned with multi-coloured patterns in pink, blue, red, purple and many more shades. Additionally, the long billowy sleeve, cinched waistline, pleated details and flowy skirt add to the free-spirited vibe of the star's effortless look. The dress is from the shelves of designer Nidhi Yasha's clothing label. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill steals the show at Baba Siddique's Iftar bash in Patiala suit)

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant styled her colourful look for the sunkissed photoshoot by opting for bold yet minimal glam picks. She tied her locks in a sleeked back and centre-parted ponytail, and for the make-up, Shehnaaz chose berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

After Shehnaaz posted the photos, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her fans also flooded the comments section with praises. One user wrote, "So so Gorgeous." Another commented, "Beautiful as always." See some of the comments.

Comments on the post.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had charmed her followers with another bewitching photoshoot. It showed the star in a trendy knit off-white sweater and black sequinned skirt. "Style is not a display of wealth but an expression of imagination and mood," Shehnaaz had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz last appeared in the film Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The movie came out last year. Recently, the star made a guest appearance on the talent hunt show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

