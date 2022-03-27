Shehnaaz Gill in floral pyjama set nails a cool loungewear look you would want to steal, it costs 2k

Actor Shehnaaz Gill constantly delights millions of her fans by posting videos and pictures from her glamorous photoshoots or daily life on Instagram. The star recently took to the social media platform to share an ad shoot she did for a brand. Apart from making their bones tickle with her quirky acting, she served tips on how to slay a cool loungewear look by donning a trendy floral black pyjama set in the clip. If you want to include Shehnaaz's outfit in your collection, we have the price details for you. Keep scrolling to know where you can get the look.

On March 26, Shehnaaz posted the advertisement on her Instagram handle. The star nailed a pretty look for the shoot in a luxurious-looking black printed satin PJ set that you would surely want to steal. The ensemble is a part of Masaba Gupta's clothing label, House Of Masaba's collaboration with Nykd by Nykaa. It comes adorned with multi-hued wildflower motifs, making it a perfect pick for summers.

Shehnaaz's black pyjama set featured a soft satin top with button-down closure, notch lapel collar, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, and a figure-skimming fit. She teamed it with matching printed high-waisted pants featuring a comfortable straight-fit silhouette, contrast piping on the hem, and elasticated waistband.

Masaba Gupta reposted Shehnaaz's video and showered her with compliments. The designer wrote, "This girl is loved by so so many people because she isn't afraid to be herself."

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story praising Shehnaaz Gill.

Keen on upgrading your closet with Shehnaaz's pyjama set? It is available on the Nykaa website and is called the Satin Button Down PJ Set. Including it in your loungewear collection will cost you ₹2,499.

Price of Shehnaaz Gill's Satin Button Down PJ Set.(nykaafashion.com)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently made headlines as she opened up about getting trolled for enjoying herself after late actor and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death. Shehnaaz appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You, and talked about getting trolled for dancing at an engagement party three months after the actor's death.

Shehnaaz had met Sidharth Shukla during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, where their fans affectionately named them SidNaaz. He passed away due to a heart attack in September 2021.

