On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi tests GK on museums. Do you know the answers?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tested general knowldge on country's museums as he addressed the latest edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' Speaking about the importance of museums in the country, PM Modi said this topic is related to "past, present and future."

He also said that "youngsters must visit museums with their friends in upcoming vacations." PM Modi also mentioned about the recently opened Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, and said, "It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of PMs, it's connecting the youth of the country with them."

He then asked four questions in a fun game to test his listeners' general knowledge on the country's famous museums. "We have spoken about a museum for so long, now, I would like to ask you some questions... let's see how good your general knowledge is," he said as he asked four questions. PM Modi also gave clues with each question to help with the answers.

Following are the questions with clues, PM Modi asked on the 'Mann Ki Baat':

Question: Which city of the country has a famous rail museum where people are getting a chance to see the heritage of Indian Railways for the last 45 years?

Hint: Here you can see from 'Fairy Queen', 'Saloon of Prince of Wales' to 'Fireless Steam locomotive.'

Question: In which Mumbai museum we get to see the evolution of currency?

Hint: This museum has coins from the sixth century BC in one corner to e-money at the second.

Question: ‘Virasat e Khalsa' museum is located in which city of Punjab?

Question: Country's only 'Kite museum' is located where?

Hint 1 : This museum has the country's largest kite which is 26x11 feet big.

Hint 2: The city in which this museum is located has a special connection with Mahatma Gandhi.

Listeners can send their answers on the NAMO app. They can also share answers by posting on social media with #museumquiz.

