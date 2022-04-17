Raj Thackeray's fresh ultimatum to Maharashtra govt on azaan row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On loudspeaker row, Raj Thackeray says Muslims should understand...

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques has not stemmed from his opposition to the offering of the prayers by Muslims. Neither does his party want any riots in Maharashtra. "But if you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law," Raj Thackeray said. Read more

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India next week; Here's the agenda | Watch

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a long-delayed trip to India next week. He will arrive on April 21 in Ahmedabad and is expected to announce major investments in key industries after holding meeting with key businesses. Watch more

Kohli reacts to Karthik's T20 WC plans: 'He's the Man of the IPL. This is the best I've seen him bat since 2013'- WATCH

Eight months back, Dinesh Karthik has spent his summer in England as a commentator, after the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted. Karthik has long been out of contention from the Indian team and even while he did maintain the tag of of being one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket, he did not even make the second-string side the flew to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour. Read more

Sanjay Dutt says he cried for hours after learning he has cancer: 'It was a normal day in the lockdown...'

Sanjay Dutt spoke about the time when he was diagnosed with cancer. He also recalled how he fought cancer to regain his strength. The actor also revealed what his doctor warned him of. Read more

Are soaked raisins healthier than grapes? Nutritionist busts myth

Raisins are a wonderful addition to your diet in any season as they are full of antioxidants more than any other dried fruit. They are high on fibre and potassium and studies have shown how eating them regularly can reduce risk of heart disease, high blood sugar levels and also lower bad cholesterol. Read more

Kid hides toaster in bag, takes it to school for this heartwarming reason

A Twitter thread about a kid hiding a toaster in his schoolbag and taking it to school has turned people hearts into puddle. What started on a funny note quickly turned heartwarming when the reason behind the kid’s actions was revealed. There is a chance that the tale will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON