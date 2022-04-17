Kohli reacts to Karthik's T20 WC plans: 'He's the Man of the IPL. This is the best I've seen him bat since 2013'- WATCH

Eight months back, Dinesh Karthik has spent his summer in England as a commentator, after the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted. Karthik has long been out of contention from the Indian team and even while he did maintain the tag of of being one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket, he did not even make the second-string side the flew to Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour. One of his highlight from the commentary stint was the interview of Virat Kohli. Eight months hence, on a Saturday evening at the Wankhede Stadium, it was Kohli holding the mic and asking questions to Karthik after the latter bagged his second Player of the Match award for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

Karthik has been in a blistering form this season for RCB, scoring 197 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 209 and with a boundary every three balls. And on Saturday, against Delhi Capitals, Karthik smashed a thunderous 66 off just 34 balls to help RCB revive from 92 for 5 in the 12th over to 189/5.

Following the match, Kohli interviewed Karthik in iplt20.com, where he hailed the veteran batter as the 'Man of the IPL'.

"I haven't done this a lot. But here I am, today is a special night to do it. I am here with the man of the moment, 'Man of the IPL' for me so far," Kohli started off. "It's been wonderful. I won't even say 'long may it continue' because it will and you're in that of space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line. This is the best I have seen you bat since IPL 2013."

One of the key discussion was on Karthik's desire for a return to the Indian limited-overs side and be part of the 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

"The bigger vision is that I want to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross that line. It's been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that. For that, you need to be aware of so many things, try and be that player who people think 'hey this guy is doing something special.

"Every day I practice with that intent in my mind. Credit to my coach who has put me through so many drills to make sure I get the best out of myself.

"As you grow older, it's important to stay fit. I have tried my best to do it.

"I am so happy contributing to RCB. This is my 2nd time with RCB and I wanted to do something special. For a start, it feels privileged that you're asking me these questions," Karthik said.

Responding to Karthik's World Cup intentions, Kohli responded saying that he has definitely made a strong case for himself and admitted that the BCCI selectors are taking a note of his performances.

“I am so happy that DK is clear with his goals and I can surely tell you that if you have presented a very strong case moving forward for yourself and playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but I am sure a lot of people are taking notice at the highest level as well because you mentioned AB and I think AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line,” Kohli said