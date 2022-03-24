Afternoon brief: Search area expanded to find 2nd black box of China's Boeing, and all the latest news
China Eastern plane crash: Search area expanded to find second black box
A day after finding one black box from the China Eastern Airlines passenger jet that crashed in southern China, the search area has been expanded on Thursday on the lookout for the second black box, state broadcaster CCTV said, as reported by the Associated Press. Read more
As Delhi hotel refuses admission to J&K man, TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks ‘appropriate action’ from police
Reacting to a video showing a man, who says in the clip he is from Jammu and Kashmir, being denied admission by a Delhi hotel, Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra on Thursday urged the Delhi Police to take ‘appropriate action’ in the case. Read more
‘We’re happy that uncertainty has ended': Moeen Ali gets travel clearance, to join CSK today
Moeen Ali has finally received his travel clearance to fly to India and the England all-rounder will be joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. Ali had struggled to get his clearance despite submitting his documents well ahead of the tournament. Read more
Hijab row: Supreme Court declines giving date for early hearing; says, 'Don't sensitise'
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give any specific date for the hearing of the hijab pleas challenging the Karnataka high court order. When senior advocate Devadatt Kamat pressed the Apex Court and said the urgency is because of the impending exams, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, 'Exams have nothing to do with the issue. Don't sensitize." Read more
Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a simple mom turns detective to find daughter's killers, will give Aarya, Jalsa flashbacks
Actor Sakshi Tanwar leads Netflix's new original series Mai, the trailer for which was dropped on Thursday. In Mai, Sakshi plays a middle class mother who witnesses the death of her daughter by a speeding truck. Read more
Quick lunch recipe: Make tasty lemon rice with leftovers
Summers, the season of refreshing lemonades and tasty mango shakes is here. Our food intake tends to go down in summer season due to slow metabolism as a result of excessive heat but add a dash of lemon to your dal or rice and your appetite is back in no time. Read more
