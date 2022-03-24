Quick lunch recipe: Make tasty lemon rice with leftovers

Summers, the season of refreshing lemonades and tasty mango shakes is here. Our food intake tends to go down in summer season due to slow metabolism as a result of excessive heat but add a dash of lemon to your dal or rice and your appetite is back in no time. Besides lemon is also a storehouse of natural antioxidants and antibacterial properties that will help you fight infections especially common cold and viral fever. (Also read: 5 delicious recipes you can make with leftover rice)

Do not skip lunch if you don't feel like eating a regular dal-roti-sabzi thali, take some boiled rice or leftover rice, peanuts, mustard seeds and urad dal to spice up your meal time. Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria in her recent post shared a super-delicious lemon rice recipe that will leave you asking for more.

"Fresh or leftover rice! Any rice can turn into this ultimate tangy, nutty, amazingly delicious lemon rice," wrote the chef.

Take a look:

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil

1/2 cup peanuts

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp urad dal

1/2 tsp chana dal

2 whole red chillies

A handful of cashew nuts

1/2 tsp finely chopped ginger

Couple of curry leaves

1 tsp turmeric

1 1/2 cups of boiled rice

Salt to taste

Lemon

Method

* Heat 2 tbsp oil in pan and add some peanuts to it. Fry the peanuts nicely till they are aromatic. Remove them from the heat and take them out in a plate.

* Now add 1/2 tsp mustard seeds 1/2 tsp urad dal, 1/2 tsp chana dal to the oil and roast it nicely.

* Then add two whole red chillies, some cashew nuts, 1 tsp finely chopped ginger to it.

* After adding some curry leaves and 1 tsp turmeric, mix 1/2 cups boiled or leftover rice and sprinkle in some salt to taste.

* Squeeze in some lemon and add fried peanut on the top.

* Serve hot.

