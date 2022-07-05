Afternoon brief: UP Police register FIR against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker, 2 others, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Kaali’ poster row: UP Police register FIR against filmmaker, 2 others

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as many as two sections of the IT (Amendment) Act 2008. Read more

‘Subah ka bhoola…’: Sanjay Raut's latest outreach to Shiv Sena MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp

In his latest public outreach to the ‘rebel’ faction of the Shiv Sena, senior party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday invoked a Hindi idiom and said it is never too late for one to realise his mistake. Read more

Watch: ‘Shut up and Bat’ - Angry umpire scolds England great, video breaks internet in Edgbaston Test

A video of umpire Richard Kettleborough asking Stuart Broad to "get on with the batting and shut up" during the India vs England fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham has gone viral. Read more

Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah play daughter-mom in intriguing, crazy movie; fans say 'Alia is on a roll'

The first teaser for Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Darlings is out. The Netflix movie is Alia's first thriller and also her maiden production venture. Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Read more

Couple dances to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby, Gauahar Khan loves it

If one is to make a list of songs that can make you want to shake a leg even on the gloomiest of days, then Rowdy Baby should undoubtedly be on that list. The song was picturised on actors who also happen to be gifted dancers - Dhanush and Sai Pallavi Senthamarai. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON