Couple dances to Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby, Gauahar Khan loves it

If one is to make a list of songs that can make you want to shake a leg even on the gloomiest of days, then Rowdy Baby should undoubtedly be on that list. The song was picturised on actors who also happen to be gifted dancers - Dhanush and Sai Pallavi Senthamarai. It was featured in the movie Maari 2 that released in 2018. Recently, a video has been shared on Instagram that makes use of this song. It shows choreographer couple Saurabh and Anoosha who jointly go by @jodianoorabh and have over 4.95 lakh followers on their page.

The dance video that has now gone viral, has been shared with a caption that reads, “Rowdy Babies are here to rock. Okay please tell us that it’s at least 90% match?” The caption was complete with the emoji of a high voltage sign which is often used to signify a thunderbolt. There is a good chance that the video will make you want to drop whatever you are doing and join this couple in their energetic dance.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 26, the video has gotten more than 2.25 lakh likes. Model and actor Gauahar Khan took to the comments section to write, “Love love.”

One comment reads, "Both of you are on fire as usual." "They are the greatest dancers of Kollywood..but you literally nailed it," an Instagram user compliments. A third response reads, "You both just rocked it. Rowdy babies."