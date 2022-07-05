Watch: ‘Shut up and Bat’ - Angry umpire scolds England great, video breaks internet in Edgbaston Test

A video of umpire Richard Kettleborough asking Stuart Broad to "get on with the batting and shut up" during the India vs England fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham has gone viral. In the video, an angry umpire Kettleborough was heard saying to Broad: "Let us do the umpiring and you do the batting, alright? Otherwise, you are going to get into trouble again. One for the over." Broad, however, keeps on chirping which did not go down too well with umpire Kettleborough. "Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up," said the umpire.

The incident took place on Day 3 of the fifth Test when Broad was batting in the middle with Sam Billings. The England fast bowler was dismissed for 1 by Mohammed Siraj. This has been a mixed Test match for Broad. He got to his landmark 550 Test wickets in India's first innings but also registered the unwanted record for conceding most runs (35) in an over in the longest format of the game when Jasprit Bumrah was batting.

The right-arm pacer then picked up the crucial wickets of Hanuma Vihari (11) and Cheteshwar Pujara (66) in India's second innings. The Test match currently is slightly tilted towards the host after they made an outstanding comeback on Day 4.

Root and Jonny Bairstow smashed unbeaten fifties to boost England's hopes of pulling off a record 378-run chase. England got off to a flying start before the loss of three quick wickets forced them on to the back foot.

Root, batting on 76, combined with Bairstow in a 150-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket to put England's chase back on track. England were 259-3 at stumps needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday. Bairstow, dropped on 14 in the slip, followed his first-innings century with a belligerent 72 not out.

England's highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes's brilliant unbeaten century.

