Afternoon briefing: Rishi Sunak slams pro-Palestine rally, how US embassy celebrated Diwali; all latest news

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday condemned the “violent, wholly unacceptable” scenes by far-right groups who tried to ambush a pro-Palestine rally in central London, saying that the “despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully.” He also slammed the pro-Palestine protesters by calling them “Hamas sympathisers”. “Remembrance weekend is a time for us to come together as a nation and remember those who fought and died for our freedoms. What we have seen today does not defend the honour of our Armed Forces, but utterly disrespects them,” Sunak said in a statement. He added, “That is true for EDL thugs attacking police officers and trespassing on the Cenotaph, and it is true for those singing antisemitic chants and brandishing pro-Hamas signs and clothing on today’s protest. The fear and intimidation in the Jewish Community have experienced over the weekend is deplorable.” Dig Deeper Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(AFP)

Officials of the US Embassy in India celebrated Diwali with US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Garcetti wrote, "Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year! शुभ दीपावली!" He also shared a video in which officials of the US embassy were seen shaking a leg while songs played in the background. A video in which Garcetti was seen dancing to the song 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' was doing the rounds on social media on Friday. Wearing a blue kurta and sunglasses, he grooved to the steps as the audience cheered.

Amid hopes of 'Qudrat ka nizam' as Pakistan chased the impossible at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening to make their first ever World Cup semifinal in 12 years, the 1992 champions stooped to their lowest. The equations were never in favour of Pakistan, and their chances almost vanished after England opted to bat first against them, but while there was hope that they could at least finish on a high, the side incurred a heavy 93-run loss in Kolkata. This was the first time ever Pakistan lost five matches in a single World Cup edition. The loss, leading to a forgettable World Cup show in India saw Babar Azam immediately becoming the cynosure as fans on social media and experts criticised his captaincy. Babar's performance as a batter was also targeted as he managed only 320 runs in nine innings, 154 runs less than his breakthrough performance in the previous World Cup edition.

