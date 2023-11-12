India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru today: Is car parking available? Police issue advisory. Check details

As Bengaluru is gearing up to host the last league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for India against the Netherlands on Sunday, police have issued a parking advisory for those who commute to Chinnaswamy stadium. As Team India is set to play its first match at the venue this World Cup, huge crowds are expected to show up to the stadium. India vs Netherlands in Bengaluru: Parking restrictions for commuters. Details

The Bengaluru Police has advised the passengers to use public transport like BMTC buses and Namma Metro to reach the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, if people choose to commute through their personal vehicles, parking will not be available in a few areas.

“Parking will be not allowed at Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road and Nrupathunga Road,” it said in the advisory.

However, paid parking will be available at Kings Road, UB City Parking Lot, BMTC Shivajinagar 1st Floor.

In Bengaluru, the Namma Metro has already made special arrangements for the days when World Cup matches are scheduled in the city. As the Metro is the most convenient public transport system to reach the stadium, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced ‘paper tickets' for cricket fans.

The paper tickets will offer a trip between any Metro station in Bengaluru and MG Road, Cubbon Park stations where the Chinnaswamy Stadium is accessible. They are made available for ₹50 on all days when the World Cup matches are scheduled in Bengaluru.

