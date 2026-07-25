Srinagar: Tarigami condemns J&K cop’s killing

Senior CPI(M) leader and legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday termed the killing of police personnel at Lal Chowk, Anantnag as an unfortunate and highly condemnable incident and said real culprits behind the attack should be identified and indiscriminate arrests should be avoided. Tarigami said the people of J&K have suffered the consequences of violence for more than three decades. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Tarigami said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been discharging their duties under extremely difficult and challenging circumstances, and such acts of violence deserve unequivocal condemnation.

“Those responsible must be identified through a fair and professional investigation and brought to justice in accordance with the law. The real culprits must be apprehended, but indiscriminate and unabated arrests are avoidable as they have repeatedly proved to be counterproductive,” he said adding that there are reports from various parts of South Kashmir that large-scale arrests have been carried out following the killing of the police cop in Anantnag.

“Everyone condemns such acts of violence, the response of the law-enforcing agencies must remain within the framework of the Constitution and the rule of law. Proper investigation, supported by evidence, is the only effective way to apprehend those responsible. Past experience has shown that such an approach of indiscriminate arrests neither strengthens security nor serves the cause of peace. Instead, it creates resentment and inadvertently advances the designs of inimical elements,” he said.

Tarigami said the people of J&K have suffered the consequences of violence for more than three decades.

“This painful experience has demonstrated that such situations require restraint, sensitivity and adherence to the law. Violence cannot be defeated by violating the rights of innocent people. Unabated harassment only breeds anger and alienation, making the task of isolating anti-social and anti-people elements even more difficult.”

Tarigami said that a broad consensus has emerged among the people of J&K that acts of violence are against the interests of the common people, whose livelihoods, education and normal life suffer the most. “Those who indulge in such acts cannot claim to be friends of the people of Kashmir. To effectively tackle violence, the confidence of the people must be secured. This requires law-enforcing agencies to act professionally, fairly and transparently rather than relying on indiscriminate action.”

He said that the growing bulldozer trend is establishing a dangerous precedent of arbitrary punishment. “Demolishing residential houses of families remotely connected with alleged offenders amounts to collective punishment and devastates innocent households. The Supreme Court has issued clear directions that residential properties should not be demolished without following due process of law, including the issuance of proper notice and an opportunity to be heard. These safeguards must be respected in letter and spirit.”