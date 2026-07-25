Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown on allegedly unhygienic food establishments, Maharashtra’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of five bakeries across Mumbai, including the popular Bristol Bakery in Mahim West, known for its Bimbo bread brand. Bristol Bakery is a sister concern of Jimmy Boy, the nearly century-old Parsi restaurant in Fort. FDA suspends licence of Jimmy Boy Mahim, 4 other bakeries

Videos released by the FDA showed cockroaches moving inside the bakery’s bread-making ovens and freezer. According to the FDA, inspectors also found an active pest infestation—including cockroaches, flies and insects—in the kitchen. The agency also alleged that the bakery failed to maintain accurate temperature records for food storage and processing equipment. Food was being prepared while civil painting work was underway, with inadequate cleaning and sanitisation of food-contact surfaces and equipment. In addition, the FDA said the bakery had incomplete or missing medical fitness records for employees handling food, a mandatory requirement under food safety regulations.

The four other bakeries whose licences were suspended are Anmol Bakery & Stores (Koldongari, Andheri East), New Maharashtra Bakery & Stores (Vashi Naka, Chembur), Saba Bakery & Stores (Aarey Road, Goregaon) and Unnati Bakery (Laxman Tawde Road, Dahisar).

According to an FDA statement, the establishments were directed to halt operations after inspections found violations related to hygiene, food handling, licensing conditions and other food safety norms.

The FDA also issued stop-business notices to four other bakeries for allegedly operating without valid licences. Thes are Bangalore Iyengar Bakery (Kalachowki), Golden Bakery (Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar), Mirza & Sons Bakery (Vikhroli) and Big Bite Bakery (Akurli Road, Kandivali).

The action is the latest in a series of high-profile inspections launched since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA commissioner in May. In recent weeks, the agency has suspended the licences of popular restaurants such as Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar, Rahmania, and K Rustom & Co Ice Cream Parlour, citing alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

According to the FDA, it has inspected 34 non-compliant establishments in Mumbai and issued improvement notices to 22 of them.