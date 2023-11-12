Watch: US embassy in India celebrates Diwali, ambassador Garcetti shares video

Officials of the US Embassy in India celebrated Diwali with US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti with festive lights, sweets, and rangoli. Eric Garcetti dances amid Diwali celebrations at US embassy in Delhi

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Garcetti wrote, “Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year! शुभ दीपावली!”

He also shared a video in which officials of the US embassy were seen shaking a leg while songs played in the background.

A video in which Garcetti was seen dancing to the song ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ was doing the rounds on social media on Friday. Wearing a blue kurta and sunglasses, he grooved to the steps as the audience cheered.

However, it seems that the US embassy in India began its preparations for Diwali very early. In a video posted by the embassy last month, a group of American women dressed in colourful Indian attire were seen grooving to the popular Bollywood song Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate.

“We are already getting into the Diwali groove! Watch our American divas shake a leg together on a hit Bollywood song!” the Embassy posted along with the video.

Reacting to the post, a user on X, “Amazing choreography there! Wonderful to see young ladies giving it all. Thoroughly enjoyed. Best wishes for a blessed Diwali to all of you. Cheers.” while another commented, “Enjoy the festive spirit. Let peace, happiness, and good sense be blessed on everyone.”