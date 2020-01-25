Ahead of Republic Day, a mushaira against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:31 IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and United Muslim Action Committee will be holding a unique protest meeting of Urdu poets from various parts of the country in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) on the eve of the 70th Republic Day.

Though the MIM had planned the rally from 7 pm till midnight, culminating in a tricolour hoisting ceremony, the Hyderabad police gave permission only till 11 pm. Originally, the rally was proposed to be held at the historic Charminar, but following the directions from the high court, the venue was shifted to Khilwat grounds, closer to Charminar.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Friday that the venue had been shifted, but said he would hoist the national flag later at midnight.

“Police rejected permission for protest meeting at Charminar, they’d advised us to instead move it to nearby Khilwat Ground which we’ve accepted. Poets’ Protest Meeting against CAA-NPR-NRC will begin on 25 night and we’ll welcome India’s Republic Day by hoisting tiranga at 12 AM,” he tweeted.

The organisers are hosting the event under the banner of “Alliance Against CAA and NRC. “There will be a mushaira (poetry recitations). Big names in Urdu poetry including Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori, Sampat Saral and Lata Haya; and young voices such as Nabiya Khan, Aamir Aziz and Husain Haidry will be among the literary figures who will recite poems and ghazals in protest against the CAA and NRC,” an MIM spokesman said.

Indori’s poem “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” has been a rage in anti-CAA protests being staged across the country. So is Aziz’s poems “Acche Din Blues” and “Main inkaar karta hoon” have also received wide acclaim on the internet in recent past.

The programme will end with singing of the national anthem and hoisting of national flag. Invitations for the event have been extended to members of civil society and religious scholars of all faiths, the spokesman said.

Apart from Owaisi, several other leaders from Muslim organisations including Jamat-e-Islami, Ahle Hadith, Jamiatula Ulema and Tameer-e-Millat are scheduled to address the gathering.

The MIM spokesman said the aim of the event was not only to celebrate Republic Day and Constitution, but also to emphasise the dangers to the Constitution from the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Earlier this month, the MIM had organised a massive rally against the CAA in Hyderabad that drew lakhs of people to it.