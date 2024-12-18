Ajit Doval, Wang Yi discuss measures for peace at LAC, amicable India-China ties

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives of India and China in Beijing.



Both the leaders met on the lines of the decision taken during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping in Kazan to meet an early date for overseeing the management of peace and tranquility in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.



During the meeting, both Doval and Wang reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.



It was the first meeting between the Indian NSA and his Chinese counterpart since tensions between India and China arose in the Western sector in 2020.

Ajit Doval, Wang Yi affirmed implementation of disengagement

Both Doval and Wang positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement in Demchok and Depsang in October, resulting in patrolling and grazing in the relevant areas.



While underlining the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, both leaders emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations.

“Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management. They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose,” a statement added.

Both NSA Doval and Wang Yi exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. They provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers, and border trade.



The duo agreed on the salience of stable, predictable, and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity. Besides calling on Chinese vice president Han Zheng, NSA Doval invited Wang to visit India at a mutually convenient date to hold the next round of Special Representatives meeting.