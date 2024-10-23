PM Modi holds bilateral meet with China's Xi Jinping during BRICS Summit, first in 5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the dinner hosted for BRICS leaders, in Kazan on Tuesday.(ANI)

This is the first meeting between the two leaders in five years. PM Modi and Xi Jinping had last had a structured meeting in Mamalllapuram in October 2019, months before the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting also comes two days after India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along their disputed border.

The agreement on patrolling along the LAC was the outcome of several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between India and China.

It also followed a string of meetings of senior leaders of the two sides in recent months – external affairs minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan on July 4 and on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings in Laos on July 25, while National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Wang during a BRICS-related meeting in St Petersburg on September 12.

India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war: PM Modi



Ahead of the bilateral meeting with Xi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an Open plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Kazan city.

In a message aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said that India supports dialogue and diplomacy, not war.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And, just as we together defeated a challenge like COVID, in the same way, we are fully capable of creating new opportunities for a safe, strong and prosperous future for the future generation...Similarly, we should work for global regulations for cyber security, safe and secure AI," he said at the event.

The prime minister also noted that BRICS countries should strongly deal with terrorism and terror financing.

"We all have to be united and cooperate strongly to deal with terrorism and terror financing. There is no place for double standards on such a serious issue. We should take active steps to prevent radicalization among the youth of our countries. We have to work together on the pending issue of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN," he added.