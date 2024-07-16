Ajmer court acquits 6 men accused of raising provocative slogans against Nupur Sharma

A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people who were accused of raising provocative slogans against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma outside Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in 2022. Gauhar Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah after being acquitted in a case of raising provocative slogans against BJP leader Nupur Sharma.(PTI)

The slogans were supposedly raised in response to derogatory comments made by Sharma against the Prophet.

The trial was held in the court of an additional district judge in Ajmer. According to public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi, the Ajmer dargah's khadim, Gauhar Chishti, as well as Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have been acquitted by the court.

Chishti faced accusations of delivering hate speech in the presence of police from the Nizam gate of the Moinudin Chishti Dargah on June 17, 2022. He also held a rally shortly after for the Muslim community in protest of Nupur Sharma's remarks.

On a TV debate on Times Now, Sharma had made an objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammed. A video of her comments circulated online, triggering backlash from Muslim nations around the world and India's Muslim community as well. Shortly afterwards she was also suspended by the ruling BJP.

A case was registered against Chishti for his response to the comments and he was arrested as the main accused in July 2022 from Hyderabad.

“Justice has been served in my case. I want to thank the government,” Chishti told PTI, after being acquitted.

With inputs from PTI