Nupur Sharma takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over ‘Hindus’ remark: ‘One should understand…'

Nupur Sharma, a former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson who was suspended from the party for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad in 2022, took a veiled dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent “violent Hindus” comments in Parliament that stirred a massive political row. In a purported video doing rounds on social media, Nupur Sharma claimed that there is a “conspiracy” behind such statements. Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

“When people in high positions claim that Hindus are violent, or when others say that ‘Sanatanis’ should be wiped out, one should understand this conspiracy,” Nupur Sharma said without naming Rahul Gandhi.

The former BJP spokesperson was reportedly addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

She also spoke about the controversy that took place two years ago over her statements during a TV debate.

“What I have seen in the last two years is there have been attempts to wipe out Sanatanis. And if Hindus were violent, then a Hindu daughter would not have to live under such heavy security in her own country,” Nupur Sharma said, referring to the death threats she received after her remarks.

Claiming that no one should go through what she did, Nupur Sharma said, “The country will be governed by its Constitution, not by any Sharia law.”

Her alleged derogatory remarks on the Prophet during a debate on national television in July 2022 not only triggered a nationwide controversy but also triggered a massive diplomatic row with a number of Muslim nations, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE, raising the issue. Amid the row, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party and also issued a statement saying it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

According to the police, Sharma was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Meanwhile, the controversy led to several violent incidents in the country, including the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur who supported Sharma.

The issue also reached the Supreme Court after Sharma began receiving death threats. However, the top court came down heavily on Sharma, saying that he was “single-handedly responsible” for what was happening in the country.

“Sharma's loose tongue has set the entire country on fire…Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur. She should apologise to the whole country,” the court had said.