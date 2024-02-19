‘Brave Nupur Sharma’: Dutch politician Geert Wilders's message for suspended BJP leader

Netherlands far-right politician Geert Wilders has said he has sent a personal message of support to the suspended Bharatiya Janata leader Nupur Sharma, describing her as "brave". Wilders, who had emerged as the shock winner of the Dutch election held in November last year, said he wishes to meet Nupur Sharma someday while visiting India. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Netherlands far-right politician Geert Wilders.(X)

"I sent a personal message of support to the brave Nupur Sharma, who is threatened by Islamists for years now only for speaking the truth. Freedom-loving people all over the world should support her. I hope to meet her one day while visiting India," Geert Wilders wrote on X on Saturday.

Nupur Sharma was suspended from BJP's primary membership in 2022 after a host of Muslim countries officially objected to her remark against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.

The controversy led to several violent incidents in the country, including the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over the issue of supporting Nupur Sharma.

Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was killed with a cleaver inside his shop on June 28, with the assailants claiming that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.

Amid the controversy, Wilders made headlines in India after he came out in the defence of Nupur Sharma.

“Appeasement never works. It will only make things worse. So, my dear friends from India, don't be intimidated by Islamic countries. Stand up for freedom and be proud and steadfast in defending your politician Nupur Sharma who spoke the truth…,” he had said.

Wilders had also supported the Indian government's decision to scrap Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since his party won 37 seats in the Dutch elections last year, Wilders has been attempting to form a coalition government with the centre-right party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. His party needs at least 76 in the 150-seat Lower House.