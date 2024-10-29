Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi's Run for Unity on Dhanteras: ‘Health is greatest wealth'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to social media on Tuesday to priase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Run for Unity’ initiative on the occasion of Dhanteras and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Actor Akshay Kumar has praised PM Narendra Modi for the ‘Run for Unity’ initiative.

In his post on X, the Bollywood star, known for his emphasis on health, said whether it is hot,cold, sunny or raining - all days of the year are dedicated to fitness without excuse or compromise.

About the Run for Unity initiative Akshay Kumar said, “It’s incredible that the captain of our country is urging us to make fitness a way of life, and leading by example. Today is Dhanteras hai and there’s no bigger wealth than health! Happy Dhanteras.”

The actor also urged people to listen to a clip from Modi's recent Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, where he urged people to participate in the Run for Unity initiative and become involved in the movement to make Indians fit.

“Winter has set in across much of the country, but the enthusiasm for fitness under Fit India isn't swayed by weather. People committed to fitness stay active through winter, summer, or rain. It's wonderful to see more people visiting parks. I feel delighted seeing elders, youngsters, and families doing yoga together,” the prime minister said during the radio programme.

The Run for Unity initiative has been organised by the PM Modi-led government since 2015, in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a crowd in Delhi, union home minister Amit Shah,on Tuesday, said, “Today when we all have gathered here for the Unity Run on Unity Day, this Unity Run is not just a resolution for the unity of India, now the Unity Run has also become a resolution for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”