PM Narendra Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today: How to apply, documents, eligibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out health coverage for all citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on Tuesday, October 29, reported news agency PTI. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme for senior citizens healthcare will be launched on October 29 by PM Modi(HT_PRINT)

Under the scheme, those who avail the Ayushman card can receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empaneled hospitals from October 29 onwards.

The prime minister will launch a few other projects on Tuesday as well, including the U-WIN portal which is based on the model of India's COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN and will keep a permanent digital record of vaccinations for children from birth to age 17 as well as pregnant women.

Here are some key details about the AB-PMJAY health coverage plan

1. All citizens aged 70 years and above as per their Aadhaar card, irrespective of income status will be eligible for health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

2. The scheme is expected to benefit an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households, reported news agency PTI.

3. In order to access the health coverage, people need to register on the PMJAY portal or on the Ayushman app. Those who have an Ayushman card already will also have to apply again on the portal or app and complete their eKYC for a new card.

4. The scheme is being implemented in 33 states and Union territories currently except for Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

5. Senior citizens who are 70-years-old or above in age belonging to families already covered under AB PM-JAY will get an additional top-up cover up to ₹5 lakh per year for themselves (which they do not have to share with the other members of the family who are below the age of 70 years).

6. The PMJAY scheme has covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, including 49 per cent women beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the extent of over ₹1 lakh crore under the scheme, according to the health ministry.

7. Senior citizens who are availing private health insurance policies or the Employees' State Insurance scheme, will also be eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

8. Those senior citizens, aged 70 years and above, who are using other public health insurance schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will have to make a choice between their current scheme or opt for Ayushman Bharat scheme.

9. According to the health ministry, the AB PM-JAY scheme covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, comprising the bottom 40 per cent of India's population, under the scheme.

10. Till September 1, 2024, a total of 29,648 hospitals, including 12,696 private hospitals, have been empanelled to provide treatment to citizens under the PMJAY scheme.