PM Modi, Saini discuss development projects

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss development projects and initiatives in the state. The chief minister, in a statement, mentioned that the Prime Minister emphasised the need to speed up development initiatives to make life easier for the citizens. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

An official spokesperson quoting the CM said the state government has plans to expand metro rail and regional rapid transit system (RRTS) in Gurugram and extending the Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat RRTS project up to Karnal. Similarly, with the aim to reduce traffic jams and make commute easy, a network of roads is being laid across the state, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister, in response to a question about paddy procurement, stated that he has directed the officers to ensure the procurement of every grain of paddy with moisture content up to 17% and if any complaint is received in this regard, strict action will be taken against them.

The chief minister said that International Gita Mahotsav is celebrated every year in Kurukshetra, the land where Lord Krishna imparted the wisdom of the Gita. The festival attracts people from not only across the nation but from abroad as well, including Union ministers and other distinguished guests.