PM Narendra Modi to launch health-related projects worth 12,850cr tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around ₹12,850 crore. The projects will be announced at the All India Institute of Ayurveda on Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day. (Narendra Modi | Facebook)

HT reported on October 24 about the prime minister launching multiple health projects on October 29.

The projects to be launched include expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

He will also launch the U-WIN portal benefitting pregnant women and infants by fully digitalising the vaccination process as it will ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

PM Modi will also launch a portal for allied and healthcare professionals and institutes that will act as a centralised database of existing healthcare professionals and institutes.

Several initiatives to strengthen the R&D and testing infrastructure to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the country will also be launched.

PM Modi will inaugurate a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country. In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions,” read the government statement.

The prime minister will inaugurate phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda which includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation centre and a 500-seat auditorium among others.

In addition, he will inaugurate facility and service extensions at AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The foundation stone will be laid of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

“Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of expanding the usage of technology to enhance service delivery across sectors. In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery to make healthcare more accessible, the Prime Minister will launch drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions”, the press release said.

Four Ayush Centres of Excellence: Centre of Excellence for diabetes and metabolic disorders at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Centre of Excellence in sustainable Ayush for advanced technological solutions, start-up support and net zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhies at IIT Delhi; Centre of Excellence for fundamental and translational research in Ayurveda at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; and Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at JNU, New Delhi will also be launched.

“In a major boost to Make in India initiative in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs,” read the statement.