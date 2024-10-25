PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over 4,800 in Gujarat on October 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 28 inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than ₹4,800 crore in Amreli district of Gujarat, the state government said in a statement on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

This includes 1,600 development projects across Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar and Botad districts of Saurashtra region, and Kutch.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for water supply department projects worth ₹705 crore, including ₹112 crore for new projects and ₹644 crore for completed projects. This includes inauguration of the Bharatmata Sarovar, built at a cost of ₹35 crore, on the Gagadio river in Amreli district.

Along with this, he will also inaugurate 1,000 projects of pit recharge, bore recharge and well recharge and inaugurate 590 projects worth ₹20 crore under the Water Resource Department, the statement said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Navda-to-Chavand bulk pipeline for Botad district and lay the foundation stone for the Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district. The completion of the Navda-to-Chavand bulk pipeline project will provide an additional 28 crore liters of water to 1,298 villages and 36 towns in Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts, benefiting around 6.7 million people, the state government said.

Meanwhile, in Bhavnagar district, the water schemes will benefit 95 villages in Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, covering a population of around 2.75 lakh, it added.

Modi will also inaugurate various projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), worth over ₹2,800 crore. In addition, the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project will also be launched under the Railway Department at a cost of ₹1,094 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project to the nation on October 28. The project, at a cost of ₹1,094 crore, includes 24 major and 254 minor bridges, along with three road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, accelerating socio-economic development in Kutch district.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for ₹200-crore worth of tourism-related projects, including a world-class sustainable eco-tourism development at the Karli Recharge Reservoir in Mokarsagar, Porbandar district, the statement added.