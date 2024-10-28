Engineer Rashid urges Omar Abdullah to disclose details of talks with PM Modi

President of the Awami Ittehad Party, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, on Sunday questioned Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah about the details of his meetings with prime minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh, reported PTI. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference, in Srinagar(PTI)

During a press conference in Srinagar, the Baramulla MP said, “People have a right to know what was discussed in those talks when you met the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and others.”

He also requested Omar Abdullah to clarify if the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners was discussed during these meetings in New Delhi.

Rashid stated that as CM it was Abdullah's duty to let people know about the issues discussed and their responses. He also slammed the chief minister for having talks behind closed doors and hiding information from the public.

“The public has a right to know what was discussed about Article 370 and statehood and Prime Minister's response. Did you discuss the release of political prisoners ? If yes, what was PM Modi's response? If it was positive, when can we expect the release of prisoners? If it was not positive, what will be your next step?” he added.

Last week, Omar Abdullah met with several national leaders in New Delhi. Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 the JKNC-Congress alliance won a majority in the assembly elections.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the restoration of this article became significant in the campaign promises made by the JKNC, Abdullah's party.