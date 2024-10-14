Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre must allow NC-led govt to run smoothly: Engineer Rashid

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Oct 14, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Rashid said his party will stand with Omar Abdullah and the NC-led government over rights of people of Kashmir.

Baramulla MP and Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) head Engineer Abdul Rashid on Monday launched scathing attack on National Conference (NC) and chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah over ‘not seeking’ Article 370 restoration from Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) government at the Centre. He, however, said the Centre and the Raj Bhawan ‘must allow Omar run the Union territory’s government smoothly’.

Rashid’s comments come after Omar, who was pushing restoration of Article 370 during election campaign, said it would be ‘foolish to ask for its restoration from those who revoked it’, after his party secured a win with 42 seats (HT Photo)
Rashid’s comments come after Omar, who was pushing restoration of Article 370 during election campaign, said it would be ‘foolish to ask for its restoration from those who revoked it’, after his party secured a win with 42 seats (HT Photo)

Rashid said his party will stand with Omar over rights of people of Kashmir.

“We assure Kashmiri people that whenever he talks about legitimate rights of Kashmiris, we will stand behind him and will act as a constructive opposition. We request the Modi government to allow Omar to run the government and not harass him,” Rashid told reporters in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, where he was reviewing developmental works. Rashid, whose party won just one seat in Kashmir, questioned if the BJP continued to remain in power for 50 years, would Abdullah still not seek restoration of Article 370.

“It is expected of political leadership to fight people’s political fights. That is why I had suggested that the new MLAs don’t take oath till statehood is restored,” the AIP chief said.

Rashid’s comments come after Omar, who was pushing restoration of Article 370 during election campaign, said it would be ‘foolish to ask for its restoration from those who revoked it’, after his party secured a win with 42 seats. NC ally Congress got six seats, taking the coalition over the majority mark.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On