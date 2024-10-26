Restore ‘Darbar move’, says Engineer Rashid

Member of Parliament from Baramulla and chief of Awami Ittihad Party(AIP) Engineer Abdul Rashid and his supporters on Friday held a protest outside the civil secretariat demanding restoration of ‘darbar move’. Scores of supporters of AIP led by party president Er Rashid protested in the business hub of the summer capital Srinagar. (ANI)

Darbar move is the shifting of the administrative machinery - involving transffer of files and offices from Jammu to Srinagar in May (summer) and vice versa in October (winter) and has a history of 144 years. The practice was started by the erstwhile Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir Ranbir Singh in 1872. However, 37 years ago, when former chief minister Farooq Abdullah tried to end the annual shifting, protests by a cross-section of society in Jammu forced him to change his mind.

This is the first protest since the new Omar Abdullah-led government took oath earlier this month. Political protests were rare in Jammu and Kashmir as the administration would hardly allow any such protests in the aftermath of revocation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state into a union territory in August 2019.

The ‘darbar move’ was stopped by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha-led administration in 2021, saying it involved a burden on the exchequer. Since then, the Jammu business community has been demanding the restoration of the practice saying it affected their business.

Rashid said that people are facing hardship and uncertainty about whether to approach the Srinagar or Jammu Secretariat. “People are in chaos. They are suffering as Jammu and Kashmir stands capital-less,” he said

“The administration must either restore the Darbar move or officially declare Srinagar as the capital,” he demanded.

Jammu and Kashmir got a new elected government this month after assembly elections were held in the UT after 10 years. The National Conference which came into power with a huge mandate has promised the restoration of Darbar move in its manifesto.

Rashid criticised Omar Abdullah, accusing him of “hypocrisy”.

“Meeting the home minister or Prime Minister without voicing concerns over Article 370, Article 35A and the release of political prisoners amounts to ‘complete surrender’ on issues for which the NC had sought votes,” he charged.

Rashid emphasised that he wants the success of Abdullah’s government and will back efforts that genuinely benefit the people. “I expect the Omar-led government to fulfil its promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The National Conference reacted to Rashid’s assertions saying the party stands by its promises.

NC committed on restoring darbar move: NC spokesperson

“The National Conference, as stated in our manifesto, is committed to restoring the Darbar Move, a tradition that stands for the unity and seamless governance of Jammu and Kashmir. The Omar Abdullah-led government is dedicated to bringing it back,” said NC chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq.

“Only we have the will and ability to do it, while those who till yesterday sought to divide Kashmir’s mandate have now suddenly become self-righteous. From Raishumari (plebiscite) to Darbar Move—see what Tihar has done!,” he said in an oblique targeting of Rashid.