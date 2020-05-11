‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Updated: May 11, 2020 00:58 IST

Leaders across party lines prayed for former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s speedy recovery after he was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday night for fever and chest pain.

Singh’s office on late Sunday night confirmed that he had been admitted but underlined that he was doing fine.

“He is okay. He was taken to the hospital as he had fever due to the side-effect of the medication given yesterday. He is under observation,” the former PM’s office said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was brought to AIIMS around 8.45pm . A hospital source said that the former PM was admitted in the cardio neurosciences (CNS) tower.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweeted, “Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM.”

Congress’s party chief in Karnataka DK Shivakumar said, “Deeply concerned about the health of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.’

Deeply concerned about the health of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.



Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also wished the former PM a complete recovery. “Concerned by reports that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, but relieved he is not in the ICU & is in good hands. Wishing him a speedy & complete recovery,” Tharoor tweeted.

Senior National Congress leader Omar Abdullah said, “Sorry to hear about Dr Manmhan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers and is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis.”

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted his wishes for Singh. “We all pray for the quick recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh. Let’s hope he gets home soon and aides the recovery of economy, as we all together will, as one nation,” Thackeray said.

NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule tweeted saying, “Wishing former PM Hon. Dr. Manmohan Singh ji a speedy recovery. Get Well Soon Sir.”