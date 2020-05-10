e-paper
Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS’ cardio-thoracic ward

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS’ cardio-thoracic ward

The 87-year-old former PM had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), under observation at cardio-thoracic ward late Sunday night after he complained of chest pain.

“He is under observation after he complained of chest pain. He’s admitted at the cardio-thoriac ward and is doing fine,” Congress sources said.

The 87-year-old former PM had undergone a successful bypass surgery in January 2009 at AIIMS.

Singh has been a trenchant critic of the Narendra Modi government for its economic policies. Last month, he slammed the Centre for freezing the dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees and added it was unnecessary to impose these hardships amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, Singh had also accepted Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s request to guide the state government in restoring the state’s growth and economy once the Covid-19 crisis ends.

Earlier this year, he had claimed that the Centre was in denial of an economic “slowdown” which was the reason for a lack of a “credible” solution to fix it.

Singh is widely credited with ushering in broad economic reforms as the finance minister in the Narsimha Rao government in the 1990s.

