All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:32 IST

At least a dozen states have ordered weekend lockdown citing the need to revive economic activities and reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the same time. India, the third worst-affected country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic after the US and Brazil, has surpassed 2.9 million Covid-19 cases till date.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases for the last 17 days, but the fatality rate has reduced to 1.89 per cent, according to the official figures.

Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among the states in put in weekend curbs.

Here’s a list of states in India that are under weekend lockdown:

•As Covid-19 cases continue to see a sharp spike in Punjab, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 20 ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all 167 cities and towns of the state. Also, Singh has imposed restrictions on vehicular capacity in five districts - Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Mohali. No more than three passengers are allowed in each private four-wheeler. At present, these five districts account for 80 per cent of the active caseload in Punjab.

•Following the footsteps of Haryana government, Chandigarh administration on Friday announced that all shops and establishments, barring essential stores, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

• Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua is the second district after Jammu to announce a weekend lockdown for an indefinite period. The restrictions will begin at 5 pm on all Fridays and will last till 6 am on Mondays, authorities said.

• Weekend lockdown will continue in Guwahati till August 31. “No movement of individuals shall be allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the State,” states the government of Assam’s latest guidelines of Covid-19 lockdown.

• Uttar Pradesh is under weekend lockdown from Friday 10pm to Monday 5am. These curbs had been announced on July 10. The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, with only essential services allowed in such areas.

• The Andaman and Nicobar administration has also announced complete lockdown on weekends to contain the spread of Covid-19.

• The lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu till August 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, the state government announced on Thursday. There will be complete lockdown on all Sundays (August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30), according to a release issued by the government of Tamil Nadu.

•In worst-affected Maharashtra, civic authorities of Nagpur city have announced a voluntary ‘janta curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday, when only essential services will remain functional.