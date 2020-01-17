Andhra govt works on shifting of capital, plans R-day celebrations in Vizag

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:10 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday stepped up its efforts to shift the administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, even as farmers of the capital region intensified their agitation in protest against the move.

The government advanced its state cabinet meeting to Saturday to approve the report of the ministerial committee constituted to work out the roadmap for the shifting of the capital city. The committee members had a meeting with chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office in the morning and submitted their report.

The cabinet meeting was originally scheduled to be held on January 20, an hour before the commencement of the special session of the state assembly to adopt the resolution on the capital shift proposal.

An official in the Secretariat familiar with the development said the exercise for the shifting of the administrative capital would begin soon after the assembly session concludes, on January 22.

“The Republic Day celebrations this year are being held at Visakhapatnam. Governor Bishwa Bhushan Harichandan will unfurl the national flag on the Rama Krishna Beach Road in Visakhapatnam and the chief minister and all his cabinet colleagues will attend the ceremony,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the farmers of Amaravati, under the umbrella of Amaravati Joint Action Committee are gearing up for a showdown with the government to stall the capital shift move at any cost. The JAC called for a “Chalo Assembly” rally by men and women on January 20 when the assembly session begins.

“We shall intensify our agitation till the government withdraws its proposal to shift the administrative capital from Amaravati,” JAC chairman Sunkara Krishnamurthy said.

The JAC leaders also met the Governor in the afternoon and sought his intervention in retaining the capital city at Amaravati. “We explained to him our struggle to save Amaravati and also the highhanded behaviour of the police in crushing the movement,” the JAC leader said.

The opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP, are backing the protests held by the Amaravati JAC. The police are making all efforts to set up tight security to avoid any untoward incident.

On Friday, the opposition parties took part in the bike rally following a call given by the JAC. Nara Lokesh, CPI Narayana and other leaders took part in the bike rally.

On the other hand, thousands of farmers thronged the office of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at Thullur to submit their representations in writing on the state government’s plan on the capital city, as the deadline fixed by the government to receive such representations concluded on Friday.

However, the high court extended the deadline for submission of grievances to the CRDA till 2.30 pm on January 20. The court was acting on a petition filed by some farmers seeking extension of the deadline. They also wanted the court to give directions to the government not to act on the high-power committee report.