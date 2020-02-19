AP legislative council chairman seeks legislature secretary’s suspension for ‘defiance’

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:27 IST

In an open confrontation between the legislature and the executive over the issue of two capital bills, Andhra Pradesh legislative council chairman Mohd Ahmed Shariff on Tuesday demanded suspension of the legislature secretary for defying his orders.

Shariff wrote to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan demanding action against the legislature secretary for not following his directive to constitute the select committees to study the two bills related to the creation of three capitals in the state.

The two bills -- AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill – were passed in the state assembly, but hit the roadblock in the Upper House as the TDP majority legislative council referred them to the select committee after intense debate on January 22.

However, legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu returned the file pertaining to the constitution of the select committees to the chairman twice on the ground that the latter’s decision was against the laid down procedure. He alleged that no motion was moved in the council and members opinion was not taken was taken as per the procedure for the constitution of select committees.

In his letter to the Governor, Shariff complained that Balakrishnamacharyulu had been very adamant and not even available for most of the time in the House when a serious discussion was taking place on the two crucial bills.

He pointed out that “it is a fundamental phenomenon in a democratic system that majority prevails.” As such, the council had voted in the favour of the motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party, under Rule 71, disapproving the two bills.

Asserting that both the bills had not been passed by the council after the discussion and since there was no assistance from the legislature officials, Shariff said he had to go by the majority view and referred them to the select committees, before adjourning the house sine die.

The council chairman further flayed the legislature secretary and said the two officials “did not extend cooperation” to the chair, but “misguided it and supported the government” at every stage.

Shariff cited the rule book on parliamentary practices written by M N Kaul and S L Shakdher to say questioning the ruling by its speaker or the chairman amounts to contempt of the house. He added that the speaker or the chairman is also not bound to give reasons for decisions taken.

“Instead of following the ruling and directions of the chairman, the secretary displayed unpardonable audacity in questioning the validity of decision taken by the chairman and resorted to contempt of the chair and the House leading to a conflict between the government and legislature,” Shariff said.