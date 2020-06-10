‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister

india

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that given the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi is likely to register around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases in the coming 12-15 days.

“If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to get cured and during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other people. Considering the present situation, it’s expected that in the next 12-15 days, there’ll be around 30,000 more cases,” he said.

Orders have been issued to increase no. of beds by 2000 in next 2-3 days. It is expected that we would need 15000 beds by end of June. We will even use space available in banquet halls, hotels&stadiums, if required. We are working accordingly: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

The minister said that the administration has issued an order to increase the number of hospital beds by 2,000 in the next 2-3 days.

“It is expected that we would need 15,000 beds by the end of June. We will even use spaces available in banquet halls, hotels and stadiums, if required. We are working accordingly,” Jain said.

#WATCH There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. #COVID19

Jain said only Central government can declare if the transmission fits the category of community spread or not. “There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term,” he added.

On Tuesday, the minister had said that the source of Covid-19 infection is “not known” in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported. He also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

“Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection...In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of these cases, the source of infection is not known,” he said.

National capital’s Covid-19 tally rose to 31,309 on Wednesday, 11,861 patients have recovered here while 905 have died due to Covid-19.