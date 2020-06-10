e-paper
Home / India News / 'Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days': Delhi health minister

‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister

“If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to get cured and during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other people,” Jain said.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: A quarantined group of people is brought for screening tests by the district health department at a hospital for testing.
File photo: A quarantined group of people is brought for screening tests by the district health department at a hospital for testing. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that given the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi is likely to register around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases in the coming 12-15 days.

“If one person gets infected, it takes around 2 weeks for him/her to get cured and during this period they infect nearly 2-10 other people. Considering the present situation, it’s expected that in the next 12-15 days, there’ll be around 30,000 more cases,” he said.

The minister said that the administration has issued an order to increase the number of hospital beds by 2,000 in the next 2-3 days.

“It is expected that we would need 15,000 beds by the end of June. We will even use spaces available in banquet halls, hotels and stadiums, if required. We are working accordingly,” Jain said.

Also read: Rajasthan to seal its borders after surge in Covid-19 cases

Jain said only Central government can declare if the transmission fits the category of community spread or not. “There is transmission in the community, but if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by Centre only, it is a technical term,” he added.

On Tuesday, the minister had said that the source of Covid-19 infection is “not known” in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported. He also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

“Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection...In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of these cases, the source of infection is not known,” he said.

National capital’s Covid-19 tally rose to 31,309 on Wednesday, 11,861 patients have recovered here while 905 have died due to Covid-19.

