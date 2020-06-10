e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan seals borders for a week after surge in Covid-19 cases, passes needed for movement

Rajasthan seals borders for a week after surge in Covid-19 cases, passes needed for movement

Following the decision to seal state borders, permits will be needed for inter-state movement, an official said.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 12:41 IST
Sachin Saini | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan will seal its borders following a spike in its Covid-19 cases.
Rajasthan will seal its borders following a spike in its Covid-19 cases.(ANI)
         

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to seal the state’s borders for at least a week in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh said the borders have been sealed and permits would be needed for inter-state movement. The permits will be issued by the district magistrates and superintendents of police (SPs) of the respective districts, he added.

Rajasthan is the fifth worst-affected state in the country in terms of coronavirus tally after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

The western state reported 123 new coronavirus infections between Tuesday and 10:30 am on Wednesday, taking its total count to 11, 368, as per the state health department data, news agency ANI reported. This includes 256 deaths from the disease.

In an order issued to all range IGs, SPs and Commissioners of Police, Director General of Police, law and order, ML Lather gave directions to put up check posts with immediate effects and not allow anyone to leave or enter state without permission.

Only those carrying a NOC from the concerned authority should be allowed to cross the state border, he said.

Lather also directed that check posts be put up at the international airport, railway stations and bus stands.

Rajasthan seals borders for a week after surge in Covid-19 cases
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
'Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days': Delhi health minister
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
