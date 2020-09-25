e-paper
Home / India News / AYUSH ministry okays clinical test efficacy of medicinal herbs in Covid management

AYUSH ministry okays clinical test efficacy of medicinal herbs in Covid management

Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy has approved a clinical study to assess the role of vasa and guduchi, to be conducted at All India Institute of Ayurveda

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker collects a nasal sample for Covid-19 test, at a government hospital in Jammu on Friday.
Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) has approved a clinical study to assess the role of medicinal herbs vasa and guduchi in therapeutic management of symptoms in Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases.

“In view of the need for accelerated solutions for Covid-19, the ministry of AYUSH has taken up systematic studies on different possible solutions through multiple channels. As part of this effort, a proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in Covid-19 positive cases has recently been approved…,” the ministry said in a statement.

In order to generate scientific evidence in favour of these herbs known for their medicinal properties and used in treating various health conditions, a “randomized, open label three armed” study will be conducted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) unit of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“The detailed proposal with methodology, including outcome measures, clinical and laboratory parameters and the logistics of the research has been prepared. The study will use a unique Case Report Forum (CRF), suitable for Ayush mode research. The CRF and study protocol has also been peer reviewed by experts from different domains, including modern medicine, and their suggestions have been incorporated. The study will be undertaken subject to the required approvals like that of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC),” the ministry said.

The study aims to look into the efficacy of mono-herbal formulations of whole extracts of vasa and guduchi respectively, and polyherbal formulation of vasa-guduchi whole extract on therapeutic management of SARS-CoV2 positive asymptomatic and, or, mild Covid-19 symptomatic cases, along with the impact of the said formulations on the speed of viral replication.

It will also try to determine whether these mono-herbal and polyherbal formulations can alter the expression profiles of key bio markers associated with the viral disease.

“Vasa and guduchi are time tested herbs in Indian healthcare traditions, used in a variety of disease conditions. The outcome of this study would therefore be of considerable interest to the entire Ayush sector,” the ministry statement further read.

Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
