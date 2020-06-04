Battling Covid-19 in worst-hit state, Maharashtra Police records 30 deaths, 2,557 cases

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:07 IST

A Maharashtra Police staff member tested Covid-19 positive and another succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Maharashtra Police personnel who have tested positive for the disease to 2,557 on Thursday.

At least 30 police personnel, including an officer, who were infected in the line of duty, have died so far due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Of the 30 Covid-19 victims, 18 were members of the Mumbai Police force and had contracted the deadly infection while implementing the lockdown in the financial capital.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police shares video of official, his wife, and two kids retuning home after beating Covid-19.

“Till now, over 2,557 state police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus and 30 of them, including an officer, have died,” a Maharashtra Police official said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the police force currently stands at 1,510, including 191 officers, according to data released by the Maharashtra Police.

During the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, there have been 258 instances of assault on Maharashtra Police personnel. Nearly 86 policemen were injured in those attacks along with 45 healthcare workers who were also assaulted while detecting and dealing with coronavirus positive patients.

At least 838 people were arrested across Maharashtra for unprovoked assaults on policemen who were doing their duty.

Since the lockdown, the Maharashtra Police registered 1,22,484 offences under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the police also arrested 28,820 people for violating lockdown orders.

The Maharashtra Police seized 77,435 vehicles, which were found moving on roads in violation of the strict lockdown norms enforced by the government.

Police control rooms also handled more than one lakh calls in connection with queries and complaints related to Covid-19 during the lockdown, the official said.